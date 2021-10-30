Michigan State fans took to the streets of East Lansing and burned couches following the No. 8 Spartans’ thrilling 37-33 win over No. 6 Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

Couch burning has become a tradition by Michigan State students over the years, despite law enforcement’s best efforts to shut it down. It got a bit out of hand last season when Mel Tucker and the Spartans beat Jim Harbaugh and the 13th-ranked Wolverines 27-24.

Fans once again lit couches on fire following Michigan State’s 37-33 upset win over No. 6 Michigan on Saturday afternoon. Be careful out there, Spartans fans.

Take a look:

Fires already in East Lansing. Harrison just past Elm. RIP couch pic.twitter.com/iFj7gs2u33 — Elena Durnbaugh (@ElenaDurnbaugh) October 30, 2021

That’s not the only couch that’s gone up in flames this afternoon.

Fire crews are going to have a busy afternoon, unfortunately.

MSU won— in case anyone wasn’t sure about what the situation was pic.twitter.com/4ixfJOHDi8 — Elena Durnbaugh (@ElenaDurnbaugh) October 30, 2021

This couch now has company pic.twitter.com/OVfCErrhPG — Elena Durnbaugh (@ElenaDurnbaugh) October 30, 2021

Lt. Chris Patterson and Engineer Rom Roush putting this one out. They’ve been to about 15 fires already pic.twitter.com/AZBcssMSFj — Elena Durnbaugh (@ElenaDurnbaugh) October 30, 2021

That’s not all.

A car has been flipped. Students are wrecking it. It’s a pretty ugly scene in East Lansing right now.

A vehicle has been flipped. Students currently celebrating atop and kicking in the windshield. @thesnews pic.twitter.com/3Xzj0RkY4x — Drew Goretzka (@DrewGoretzka) October 30, 2021

Students and fans have every right to celebrate. But things are getting pretty dangerous in East Lansing right now.

Stay safe, Michigan State students and fans.

“Burning an old couch can be harmless, but things are getting ugly pretty early in EL,” MLive’s Gillian Van Stratt said on Twitter. “Remember kids: Burning your own couch to celebrate a win is cool, destroying someone else’s car or other property is stupid and lame,” another fan added.