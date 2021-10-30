The Spun

Look: Michigan State Fans Are Already Lighting Things On Fire After Michigan Win

Michigan State football fans.ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 1: Fans of the Michigan State Spartans cheer play against the Georgia Bulldogs at the 2009 Capital One Bowl at the Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2009 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Michigan State fans took to the streets of East Lansing and burned couches following the No. 8 Spartans’ thrilling 37-33 win over No. 6 Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

Couch burning has become a tradition by Michigan State students over the years, despite law enforcement’s best efforts to shut it down. It got a bit out of hand last season when Mel Tucker and the Spartans beat Jim Harbaugh and the 13th-ranked Wolverines 27-24.

Fans once again lit couches on fire following Michigan State’s 37-33 upset win over No. 6 Michigan on Saturday afternoon. Be careful out there, Spartans fans.

Take a look:

That’s not the only couch that’s gone up in flames this afternoon.

Fire crews are going to have a busy afternoon, unfortunately.

That’s not all.

A car has been flipped. Students are wrecking it. It’s a pretty ugly scene in East Lansing right now.

Students and fans have every right to celebrate. But things are getting pretty dangerous in East Lansing right now.

Stay safe, Michigan State students and fans.

“Burning an old couch can be harmless, but things are getting ugly pretty early in EL,” MLive’s Gillian Van Stratt said on Twitter.

“Remember kids: Burning your own couch to celebrate a win is cool, destroying someone else’s car or other property is stupid and lame,” another fan added.

The good news is Michigan State will be in the conversation for a spot in the College Football Playoff after beating a top-10 Michigan team.

The bad news is the Spartans’ consequent celebration is getting dangerous.

