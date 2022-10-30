Look: Michigan Wide Receiver Has Message For Michigan State

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There is no love lost between Michigan and Michigan State.

That was true even before last night, when Michigan State players were caught on camera striking Michigan players in the tunnel following the Wolverines' 29-7 win.

In response to one of the videos circulating on social media showing the incident, Michigan reserve wide receiver Darrius Clemons had a message for the Spartans.

"Had 60 minutes to put your hands on somebody w zero repercussions. see y’all next year," Clemons tweeted.

Clemons is a true freshman, so he should have a couple of more opportunities to play against the Spartans.

We're still awaiting word from the Big Ten, Michigan or Michigan State about any repercussions stemming from last night's altercation. It seems impossible that there would be no punishments handed out, but it might take a couple of more days to sort through everything.