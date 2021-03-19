Look: Tom Izzo Furious With Michigan State Player At Halftime vs. UCLA

On Thursday night, the Michigan State Spartans faced off against the UCLA Bruins in a matchup of powerhouse college basketball programs.

Unfortunately, only one of these blue bloods could officially punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament’s field of 64. The Spartans entered Thursday night’s game as the favorite and showed why in the first half.

Michigan State’s offense was firing on all cylinders, putting up 44 points in the first half. The Spartans were good enough on both end to take a 44-33 lead into the locker room.

And yet, that still wasn’t good enough for head coach Tom Izzo. UCLA snagged a late bucket to cut Michigan State’s halftime lead to 11 points.

Izzo was furious with a late lapse in judgement from his defense and decided to take it out on one of his players. Gabe Brown received some harsh criticism from his head coach.

Check it out.

Tom Izzo and Gabe Brown get into it 👀 pic.twitter.com/kWncCN2Pkx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2021

Izzo and Brown appeared to have some intense words for each other before Brown tried to get away from his head coach.

The longtime Spartans coach held onto Brown’s jersey before the star player ripped away from Izzo’s grip. The two were later seen getting face-to-face before entering the locker room.

It’s not a great look for Izzo, who has a history of questionable behavior regarding on-court treatment of his players – and the officials.

Despite the bad end to the first half, Michigan State is still in great position to win and face off against BYU in the first round.