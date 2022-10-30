Look: Video Shows Incident Between Mel Tucker, Michigan Fan

BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 16: Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talks to an official on the sideline against the Indiana Hoosiers during a college football game on Oct. 16, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It wasn't just the players who got into it after Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State Saturday night.

A video circulating on social media shows Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker had an encounter with a fan who touched his head as he walked into the tunnel postgame.

While the caption of the TikTok clip says "Mel Tucker swinging on a kid," it seems pretty clear that he's actually swiping back at a grown man who touched him.

That's not cool by the fan. Sure, it's not assault, but it's also completely inappropriate to touch a coach like that, and it's tough to blame Tucker for reacting how he did.

The tensions were extremely high in Ann Arbor last night, culminating in a melee in the tunnel after the game. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said he had players "assaulted" by their MSU counterparts.

In the coming days, we expect the authorities and the Big Ten to have reached some conclusions in their investigation into what happened during the incident.