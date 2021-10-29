Magic Johnson Has Message For Michigan State Before Michigan Game

Michigan State will be put to the test this Saturday when it hosts Michigan in a battle of undefeated rivals. Moments ago, Spartans legend Magic Johnson went on Twitter to share a message for his alma mater.

Johnson stressed the importance of Michigan State avoiding turnovers and foolish penalties this weekend against Michigan.

“I want to wish the @MSU_Football team good luck tomorrow,” Magic Johnson tweeted. “No turnovers, no penalties, and every player must keep their emotions in check and do their job. Go Green! Go White!”

If the Spartans want to remain undefeated through Week 9, they can’t afford to give Cade McNamara and the Wolverines’ offense extra possessions on Saturday.

Despite being on the road for this year’s rivalry game, oddsmakers have Michigan listed as four-point favorites over Michigan State.

ESPN’s Football Power Index is also siding with Jim Harbaugh’s squad this Saturday. The FPI currently gives the Wolverines a 56 percent chance of taking down the Spartans.

Michigan State will need Payton Thorne and Kenneth Walker III at their best in order to pull off the upset.

This rivalry game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will be on the call for FOX.

