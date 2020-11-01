Magic Johnson Reacts To Michigan State’s Upset Win Today

It’s no secret that former Spartan and NBA legend Magic Johnson is quite fond of Michigan State. So it’s no surprise that Johnson had a lot to say after the Spartans huge upset win against in-state rival No. 13 Michigan on Saturday.

The former Lakers point guard took to Twitter to congratulate coach Mel Tucker on his first win as Michigan State head coach.

Cookie and I want to congratulate @MSU_Football Coach Mel Tucker for his first win against U of M and Coach Harbaugh. What a first victory! @Coach_mtucker — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 31, 2020

This game was huge for Tucker. After Michigan State dropped their season opener in a disappointing upset loss to Rutgers, the pressure was on the new Spartan head coach to get his first win. Not many had faith this win would come so soon, especially not against a solid Michigan team.

Michigan State ground out a closely-contested 27-24 win over the Wolverines on Saturday, stifling a Michigan offense that dropped 49 points in their season opener against No. 21 Minnesota. Spartan QB Rocky Lombardi had an outstanding game, throwing for 323 yards and three touchdowns.

Coming into the game, Michigan was favored by 25 points. But, you never know how it’s going to shake out in a rivalry game like this.

Coach Jim Harbaugh, who Johnson calls out in his tweet, is now 1-6 as Michigan head coach against conference rivals Michigan State and Ohio State.

Getting such high praise from a Michigan State legend has got to feel good for Tucker. If he didn’t before, he certainly feels like part of Spartan Nation now.