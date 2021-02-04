Magic Johnson Reacts To Incredible Michigan State Donation

Michigan State University received a generous donation on Thursday from former walk-on basketball player Mat Ishbia. He donated a whopping $32 million to the school’s athletic program.

“This donation is not about me,” Ishbia said, via The Detroit News. “This is to give credit to and thank coach Tom Izzo, the business school and Michigan State University for the incredible impact they have had on my life.”

At least $20 million from that donation will go toward the football program at Michigan State to build a performance zone and improve the weight room. Ishbia also requested that some of that money goes to the basketball court, as he wants the Breslin Center to be named after Tom Izzo.

It could take a while for all these moves to go into motion, but Ishbia’s generosity will not be forgotten. Moments ago, Magic Johnson thanked Ishbia for his incredible donation to their alma mater.

“Matt Ishbia has always been a great friend of mine. What he just did for Michigan State University, donating $32 million to MSU athletics, is above & beyond,” Johnson tweeted. “Many student-athletes, students, faculty, alumni, and the university will benefit from his tremendous contribution!”

Matt Ishbia has always been a great friend of mine. What he just did for Michigan State University, donating $32 million to MSU athletics, is above & beyond! Many student-athletes, students, faculty, alumni, and the university will benefit from his tremendous contribution! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 4, 2021

It truly is inspiring to see a gesture of this magnitude, as Ishbia’s donation is one of the largest we’ve seen in recent memory.

Kudos to Ishbia for giving back to Michigan State just weeks after United Wholesale Mortgage, his company, went public.