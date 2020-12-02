On Tuesday night, the Michigan State Spartans and Duke Blue Devils met in arguably the biggest game of the young college basketball season.

Both programs entered Tuesday night’s game with undefeated records on the line. Michigan State opened the 2020-21 season with wins over Eastern Michigan and Notre Dame.

Meanwhile, Duke won its lone game of the season over Coppin State – by just 10 points. The Blue Devils entered as the slight favorite and looked the part by opening an 18-9 lead midway through the first half.

However, the Spartans responded with a 28-15 run to end the first half with a 37-33 lead. Michigan State held tough in the second half en route to a 75-69 win over the Blue Devils.

Although there were no fans in attendance, there were still plenty of fans watching from home. Count former Michigan State star Magic Johnson among them.

Following the team’s win over Duke, Johnson made it clear he was proud of the Spartans.

YESSIRRRRR!!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 2, 2020

“Great win for my @MSU_Basketball team beating Duke 75-69 led by Watts with 20 points and Henry with 14!!” Magic said. “In the first three games MSU’s defense has been awesome!! Overall, the team is very deep and talented with the bench scoring 38 points tonight.”

The Spartans are off to a hot start, sitting at 3-0 on the season with a huge win over a top-10 team.