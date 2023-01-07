Magic Johnson Reacts To Michigan State's Win Over 'Rival' Michigan

SYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 27: Former Basketball player Earvin "Magic" Johnson claps in the second half of the game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Oklahoma Sooners during the East Regional Semifinal of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Carrier Dome on March 27, 2015 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Michigan State Spartans improved their record to 11-4 on Saturday, defeating the Michigan Wolverines at home.

Michigan State legend Magic Johnson took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the program's win. He praised the Spartans' effort on defense.

"Just finished watching my MSU Spartans beat our rival Michigan 59-53," Johnson tweeted. "It was a total team victory especially on the defensive end."

Johnson, a former All-American and NCAA champion, knows just how important this in-state rivalry is for both fan bases.

Malik Hall, AJ Hoggard and Tyson Walker led Michigan State's offense this Saturday with a combined 44 points.

With the win over Michigan this afternoon, Michigan State extended its winning streak to six games.

Michigan State will be put to the test this Tuesday against Wisconsin. That matchup will take place at the Kohl Center in Madison.

At this rate, Michigan State should re-enter the top 25 very soon.