Magic Johnson Sends Message To Michigan State’s Newest Commit

MSU alum Magic Johnson has a message for Spartans fans and new Michigan State commit Max Christie.

Tom Izzo received good news this week. Max Christie announced his pledge to the Spartans on Tuesday. The five-star shooting guard is one of the top recruits in the 2021 class.

At 6-foot-6, Christie has the ability to play at the two-guard or even stretch down to the four. Izzo will likely primarily use him at guard, given Christie is an elite perimeter shooter. Big Ten opponents will have a tough time guarding the five-star guard out on the edge due to his length.

Izzo isn’t the only one excited about his latest commitment. MSU alum Magic Johnson asked Spartan fans on Twitter to welcome Michigan State’s latest commit, Max Christie.

Spartan Nation let’s welcome 5-star recruit @Max12Christie, a silky smooth 3-point shooting guard that can handle the rock! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 9, 2020

Max Christie is the Spartans’ first five-star commit since Jaren Jackson in the 2017 class. Michigan State landed two five-star recruits just the year before, including Miles Bridges and Joshua Langford.

Five-star SG Max Christie is the Spartans’ second commit in the 2021 cycle. Four-star SG Pierre Brooks is also planning on heading to East Lansing ahead of the 2021 season. Both Christie and Brooks should provide excellent length and shooting for Michigan State in coming years.

Magic Johnson is certainly excited for the Spartans’ latest addition. Anytime a recruit receives an endorsement from an NBA legend, you he’s a special player. It’ll be exciting to watch Max Christie’s collegiate career in coming years.