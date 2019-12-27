Michigan State President: Mark Dantonio Is ‘Right Person’ To Lead Spartans

Mark Dantonio has been extremely productive over the course of his career at Michigan State. On the other hand, the head coach of the Spartans has struggled in recent years.

Dantonio has led the program to several great seasons, such as a College Football Playoff appearance back in 2015. This season has been disappointing though, as Michigan State currently owns a 6-6 record.

The Spartans could finish the season with a win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Prior to the team’s bowl game, Michigan State President Dr. Samuel Stanley spoke about Dantonio and the job he’s done. It’s clear that he’s confident in the direction the program is heading.

“I think coach Dantonio has really an incredible track record as you know – the winningest coach in MSU history – so I am pleased with the direction of the program overall,” Stanley said. “The season was not what we hoped for last year, there’s no question, but I think he is the right person to continue.”

Here’s the full quote from Stanley:

I asked MSU President Dr. Samuel Stanley if he's confident the program is headed in the right direction under Mark Dantonio. pic.twitter.com/yyZItLhpTp — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) December 27, 2019

This should definitely help Mark Dantonio feel at ease when it comes to his job security.

Dantonio has faced a ton of criticism this season, especially from former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer. It might take another double-digit win season from him to quiet all the doubters.

[Matt Charboneau]