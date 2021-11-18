Mel Tucker Addresses Rumors Of Monster Contract Extension

Amid one of the best starts to a Michigan State season since 2015, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker has reportedly been offered a massive contract extension that will keep him in East Lansing for another decade.

Appearing on The Draymond Green Show, Tucker addressed the reports of his big contract offer. Far from denying that any such deal was in the works, Tucker stated point blank that Michigan State is a job he wants – not a “stepping stone.”

“That’s my goal (to stay here). I always made it clear that Michigan State is a destination job, not a stepping stone…” Tucker said. “It was never my intention to come here and just pass through.”

Tucker also spoke about how much he loves working in East Lansing – close to his home in Ohio – and how he got his first coaching job under Nick Saban in 1997. He thanked the school for the support they’ve offered him and believes that Spartans are “building something special.”

Mel Tucker's first public comments on his potential #MichiganState contract extension, via The Draymond Green Show (airing right now): "I always made it clear that MSU is a destination job, not a stepping stone… It was never my intention to come here and just pass through." pic.twitter.com/121Yx3ZsK6 — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) November 18, 2021

The turnaround that Mel Tucker has brought about in just one year is nothing short of amazing.

After going 2-5 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Spartans began the 2021 season with an 8-0 record. They exceeded their win totals from each of the past three seasons.

Michigan State are currently 9-1 and play 9-1 Ohio State this weekend in a game that will effectively serve as a College Football Playoff eliminator. The loser will have two losses on the season and will have no shot at playing for the national title.

If Tucker can lead the Spartans to this win, he’ll have more than earned the offer he’s allegedly getting.