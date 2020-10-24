Mel Tucker Era Is Off To A Disastrous Start At Michigan State

On Saturday afternoon the Michigan State Spartans hosted the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first game of the season for both programs.

Both Michigan State and Rutgers are also in the first season with their new head coaches. Greg Schiano returned as the Scarlet Knights head coach, while Mel Tucker took over for Mark Dantonio at Michigan State.

The latter isn’t off to the best start. Although the Spartans entered the game as heavy favorites, Rutgers jumped out to an early lead and hasn’t looked back.

In the first 30 minutes of play, Michigan State turned the ball over four times. That led the Scarlet Knights to a 28-13 lead after the first half of play.

Fans watching from home weren’t exactly thrilled with how the Mel Tucker era started for the Spartans this afternoon.

Michigan State insider Hondo Carpenter made an “interesting” observation about the Spartans this afternoon.

“Interesting: Mel Tucker inherited a Michigan State program that wasn’t in good shape, but far better than what Greg Schiano inherited at Rutgers. Schiano has Rutgers on the road handing Mel and the Spartans their rear end early,” he said.

Through just over 30 minutes of play, the Spartans have already turned the ball over five times.

It’s been a disastrous performance thus far for Michigan State and head coach Mel Tucker in his first game.

Can they turn things around?