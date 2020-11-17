The Spun

Mel Tucker Has A Blunt Message For Michigan State Players

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker leads his team onto the field.EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 14: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans leads his team onto the field against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium on November 14, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Through four games, Michigan State football owns a 1-3 record. After beating Michigan in Week 2, the Spartans have been blown out the last two weeks.

After losing 49-7 to Iowa on November 7, Michigan State was shut out 24-0 by Indiana last Saturday. All in all, it has not been a good start for first-year head coach Mel Tucker.

It sounds like Tucker is trying everything to motivate his team. This afternoon, he sent a clear message to his players in a session with reporters.

“This is not a recreational type situation,” Tucker said. “This is compete to play, compete to stay.”

This weekend, the Spartans travel to Maryland to take on a surprising Terrapins team. Maryland is 2-1 on the season but had last week’s game against Ohio State canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

Michigan State will close out its season against Northwestern, Ohio State and Penn State. If the Spartans can’t get things turned around, things might get ugly.


