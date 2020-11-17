Mel Tucker Has A Blunt Message For Michigan State Players

Through four games, Michigan State football owns a 1-3 record. After beating Michigan in Week 2, the Spartans have been blown out the last two weeks.

After losing 49-7 to Iowa on November 7, Michigan State was shut out 24-0 by Indiana last Saturday. All in all, it has not been a good start for first-year head coach Mel Tucker.

It sounds like Tucker is trying everything to motivate his team. This afternoon, he sent a clear message to his players in a session with reporters.

“This is not a recreational type situation,” Tucker said. “This is compete to play, compete to stay.”

This weekend, the Spartans travel to Maryland to take on a surprising Terrapins team. Maryland is 2-1 on the season but had last week’s game against Ohio State canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

Michigan State will close out its season against Northwestern, Ohio State and Penn State. If the Spartans can’t get things turned around, things might get ugly.