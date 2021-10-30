Mel Tucker Made Michigan State Football History Today vs. UM

Mel Tucker didn’t just lead Michigan State to a win over Michigan this Saturday, he made history for the Spartans.

With the win this afternoon, Tucker became the first Michigan State head coach to defeat Michigan twice in their first two games.

Though it’s a small sample size, the fact that Tucker is 2-0 against Michigan is very impressive. It’s not like he took over a program that was playing at an elite level.

The Wolverines were in control of this year’s rivalry game through the first three quarters, but the final period belonged to the Spartans. Michigan State outscored Michigan 15-3 in the final frame to win by a score of 37-33.

Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III proved to the world that he deserves to be in the conversation for this year’s Heisman Trophy. He finished this Saturday’s game with 197 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries.

Mel Tucker is the first @MSU_Football coach to defeat Michigan twice in his first two games 🙌🏈 pic.twitter.com/DvsOsVNT5e — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2021

Before this Saturday’s game, Tucker was considered a very popular coaching candidate. This win over Michigan should only help his stock.

There’s no indication that Tucker will leave East Lansing after this season is over, of course. If he wants to, however, there’ll be plenty of programs interested in his services.

Next up for Michigan State is a showdown with Purdue on the road. The real test for Tucker’s team is on Nov. 20 against Ohio State.