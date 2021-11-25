After weeks of speculation, it’s finally official. On Wednesday night, Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker signed a 10-year contract extension.

Tucker has been outstanding in his second season with the program. The Spartans will head into the final week of the regular season with a 9-2 record.

According to an official press release from Michigan State, the new contract for Tucker includes non-performance related compensation of $9.5 million per year. His base salary will be $5.9 million, with the opportunity to earn $3.2 million per year in supplemental compensation for media and personal appearances.

Immediately after the extension was announced, Tucker released a statement on this exciting news.

“Every day I wake up feeling humbled to be the head football coach at Michigan State,” Tucker wrote in a letter to the fans. “It is my privilege to work alongside our student-athletes, coaches and staff who embody our culture of hard work, discipline, and excellent – on and off the field.”

Allan Haller, the vice President and director of athletics for Michigan State, also commented on this extension.

“The decision to extend Mel Tucker’s contract is not based on one year of results, but rather it’s an investment in a promising future for Spartan football,” Haller said. “Since his hire in February 2020, the program has experienced high levels of success in three key areas: student-athlete development – on and off the field, recruiting momentum and donor and alumni base engagement and support. Mel has brought an energy to this program which has benefited not only our athletic department, but also the university and the surrounding community.”

The future is bright for Tucker and the Spartans.