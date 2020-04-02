Michigan State AD Issues Strong Response To ESPN Report

Michigan State AD Bill Beekman has come out with a statement in response to a new ESPN report regarding Spartans head men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo.

The report from ESPN’s Paula Lavigne and Nicole Noren alleges that Izzo and two assistant coaches contacted a witness in a 2017 investigation of criminal sexual conduct against an MSU men’s basketball player. This alleged contact occurred before the witness had spoken with police or university investigators.

In his statement this afternoon, Beekman denies such a meeting occurred and vociferously defended Izzo and his staff members.

“Tom Izzo has been a beacon of integrity in his profession for nearly four decades, including a quarter century as head coach,” Beekman wrote. “There’s nothing to support any claims that any member of the men’s basketball staff conducted their own investigation, or interfered with any ongoing investigation.”

According to the ESPN report, the witness, Michigan State student Brayden Smith, says Izzo and assistant coaches Dwayne Stephens and Mike Garland spoke with him about a reported incident involving then-Spartan guard Brock Washington and a female student. Smith is the son of former MSU star Steve Smith, who played for Izzo from 1987-91 when he was an assistant coach under Jud Heathcote.

The female student claimed that on the night of August 28, 2017, Washington “grabbed her butt without her consent, tried to pull her to the floor despite her telling him no, reached toward her vagina and kissed her without her consent.” Smith says that Izzo, Stephens and Garland asked him “if he was OK” and what, if anything, he had seen on that night in question.

In early 2018, Washington pleased guilty to misdemeanor assault. He has also been accused of raping a woman on January 19 of this year.

Washington was suspended indefinitely by Izzo on January 23 and has since been dismissed from the program.