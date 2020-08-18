During the spring semester, colleges around the country had to send students home due to concerns over COVID-19. It appears some schools won’t make that decision yet again because they’re not going to allow people on campus in the first place.

Michigan State University has just announced that its students will have an online-only semester this fall. Obviously that’s not what students were hoping for this year, but the virus hasn’t slowed down in the United States.

Samuel Stanley, the president of Michigan State, released a statement on the school’s decision to keep its campus closed for the fall. He mentioned that other universities have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases since reopening their campuses.

“Given the current status of the virus in our country – particularly what we are seeing at other institutions as they re-populate their campus communities – it has become evident to me that, despite our best efforts and strong planning, it is unlikely we can prevent widespread transmission of COVID-19 between students if our undergraduates return to campus.”

#BREAKING: Michigan State University (@michiganstateu) is telling students to stay home this fall. https://t.co/z9D90OABFZ — Detroit Free Press (@freep) August 18, 2020

North Carolina has moved all its undergrad classes to online after seeing a huge spike in cases. Notre Dame has also shifted to online courses, but the university is hoping it could return to in-person classes in the coming weeks.

Michigan State’s decision to keep its campus closed for the fall makes a ton of sense. It’s worth noting that it won’t affect the football team since the Big Ten has postponed the 2020 season.

Other universities will probably follow Michigan State’s lead in the coming days.