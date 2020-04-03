The Michigan State basketball program is mourning the loss of the father of one of Tom Izzo’s top assistant coaches.

On Friday afternoon, Izzo revealed Dwayne Stephens Jr. lost his father this week due to coronavirus. In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated’s Spartan Nation, the longtime Spartans head coach mourned the loss.

“He was a great guy,” Izzo said about Stephens Sr. “Man, I have known him since I recruited D.J. He was a loyal guy, and you know it has been very hard on D.J. and his family.”

Izzo said they first learned Stephens tested positive for the virus a little over a week ago. After looking like he was doing well for a stretch, Izzo revealed Stephens’ health declined rapidly two days ago.

From his conversation with Hondo Carpenter:

“D.J. was close enough with his mom and dad that they got up to games still go to see him. I just feel awful for D.J. and his family. I feel awful for, of course, his dad and his brother who lives out in Virginia. It’s been hard because you can’t even be there for him when you need to be there for him. So, I talked to D.J. the last couple of days; he is working through it like we all have to do. “

It’s a tough loss for the Michigan State program and one that made the virus hit very close to home.

Our thoughts are with the Stephens family and Spartans program during this difficult time.