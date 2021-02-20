Michigan State basketball star Aaron Henry had quite a bizarre comment following the Spartans’ big win over Indiana on Saturday.

Tom Izzo‘s team kept its March Madness hopes alive on Saturday. Michigan State’s explosive second-half effort over the Hoosiers led to the Spartans’ vital 78-71 win.

A loss would’ve certainly knocked the Spartans out of the running for an at-large bid in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The win keeps them in the mix, albeit being a longshot.

Michigan State star Aaron Henry knew what was at stake during Saturday’s Big Ten clash. The star wing produced not only an impressive stat-line – 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting – but one of the weirding postgame comments you’ll ever see Saturday afternoon.

Take a look.

Aaron Henry: “Excuse my french, we had to learn to strap our nuts on and play." — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) February 20, 2021

Whatever you say, Aaron Henry. At least he can back up his words with his play.

Henry’s performance against the Hoosiers on Saturday was the best of the junior’s career. He added five rebounds and two assists in addition to an efficient 27 points.

Michigan State’s win came against an Indiana team some consider one of the more underrated teams in the nation. Despite an 12-8 overall and 7-8 conference record, Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi still has the Hoosiers in the field as one of the “last four byes.”

With a bit of momentum to boost, the Spartans must make a run down the stretch of the regular season to have a shot at getting in the field come tournament time. That’ll prove extremely difficult with remaining games versus Illinois (Feb. 23), Ohio State (Feb. 25), Maryland (Feb. 28), Indiana (Mar. 2), and Michigan twice (Mar. 4 and Mar. 7).

Michigan State basketball has plenty of work to do in coming weeks against some of the best teams in the nation.