Michigan State is starting to find its stride at just the right time, and MSU alum Magic Johnson is loving every second of it.

The Spartans entered the month right on the 2021 NCAA Tournament bubble. In fact, some publications had Tom Izzo‘s team completely left out of the field. That’s all history now after Michigan State’s massive wins over two ranked Big Ten foes this week.

The Spartans began the week with an 81-72 win over No. 5 Illinois. Just two days later, Michigan State upset No. 4 Ohio State 71-67. The Big Ten blue blood now finds itself firmly in the mix for a bid, with just several regular-season games remaining.

Johnson pointed out in a tweet Friday morning that Michigan State is finally starting to find its “identity.” It couldn’t come at a better time with March Madness right around the corner.

“I’m proud of my @MSU_Basketball team for beating two ranked teams, Illinois and OSU, back-to-back! Looks like they’ve found their identity and are playing their best basketball at the right time, right before March Madness,” Johnson wrote in a tweet on Friday.

I’m proud of my @MSU_Basketball team for beating two ranked teams, Illinois and OSU, back-to-back! Looks like they’ve found their identity and are playing their best basketball at the right time, right before March Madness. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 26, 2021

Michigan State still has work to do before it can get comfortable, though. The Spartans can’t afford to slide during this last portion of the regular season.

The Spartans have remaining games against Indiana and Maryland before taking on Michigan twice to end the season.

As long as Michigan State continues playing like it did this past week, it should be in good shape heading into the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.