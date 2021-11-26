After losing two of their last three games in heartbreaking fashion, Michigan State will be hard-pressed to end their regular season against Penn State with a W.

According to Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy, the Spartans have been hit by a combination of the flu bug and injury bug. The Michigan State locker room has reportedly been devastated. Up to 20 players are set to miss Saturday’s game against the Nittany Lions.

Of those 20 potential players, as many as eight of them are starters. Identities of the specific players were not made available.

Last week Michigan State were knocked out of contention for the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff. They suffered a devastating 56-7 loss to Ohio State in a game that was effectively over by the end of the first quarter.

Michigan State has been hit by flu bug & rash of injuries & may be w/out up to 20 players, including possibly 6-8 starters against Penn State Saturday, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 26, 2021

A win over Penn State would likely secure Michigan State a spot in the New Year’s Six. A trip to the Rose Bowl isn’t entirely out of the question if Ohio State also beats rival Michigan tomorrow.

While the loss to Ohio State took most of the luster out of this season, the Spartans have a lot to be proud of.

Expectations were low heading into this season after going 2-5 under Mel Tucker in 2020. But Tucker got the Spartans defense humming and the Spartans are 9-2 because of it.

Will Michigan State lose their last game of the regular season to Penn State?