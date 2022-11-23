Michigan State Players' Attorney Reacts To Criminal Charges

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 12: The tunnel entrance to Spartan Stadium before a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 12, 2016 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

Seven players on Michigan State's football team are being charged with crimes. This stems from the physical altercation that took place in Michigan Stadium's tunnel on Oct. 29.

Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright and Zion Young have all been charged with aggravated assault. Jacoby Windmon, meanwhile, is being charged with one count of assault and battery.

Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump was the only player charged with one count of felonious assault, a felony.

Mike Nichols, the attorney representing Crump, released a statement on these charges.

“This was a gut punch to KJ, being charged the day before Thanksgiving,” Nichols said. “But he’s going to get through it. While you’re up, having turkey, watching football, think about seven young men whose lives have been up-ended by these criminal charges. In KJ's case, a felony charge - which is felonious assault - because he allegedly used his helmet as a weapon to strike at the other player.”

The footage of the fight inside the Michigan tunnel apparently shows Crump striking Gemon Green with his helmet.

This situation is far from over.