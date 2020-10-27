Michigan State QB Responds To Large Betting Spread vs. Michigan

Michigan State and quarterback Rocky Lombardi got off to shaky start in Mel Tucker’s first game as the team’s head coach. The Spartans fell 38-27 to Rutgers, snapping the Scarlett Knights 21-game losing streak in the Big Ten. The loss sent social media into a frenzy.

After the loss, it came as no surprise to see the Spartans as massive underdogs for their next game against No. 13 Michigan.

Well, except to Lombardi.

In an interview with the Detroit Free Press, the Michigan State starter questioned the oddsmakers decision to make his team 25-point underdogs against the Wolverines.

“(Twenty-five) points seems to be a little bit of a stretch for me,” Lombardi said. “I don’t even really look at that stuff, honestly. … If we can take it one play at a time and execute each play the way we’re supposed to, we’ll go out there and have a productive day. And hopefully we’ll win the game. So really, it doesn’t matter what the odds are. It matters, can we execute every play to the best of our abilities, and can we keep moving the ball forward?”

Michigan (-25) against Michigan State. Man, Sparty fell fast. — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) October 26, 2020

Lombardi’s confidence is admirable. The redshirt junior struggled in the Big Ten opener on Saturday. Despite throwing for 319 yards and three scores, the quarterback contributed to three of the Spartans’ seven turnovers.

But Lombardi is ready to bounce back on Saturday. He recognized the importance of the in-state rivalry game, especially after the team’s 0-1 start.

“It means more to us than other games because we’re in-state,” Lombardi said. “It’s for the pride of the state, it’s for the pride of the university. Two great universities coming together and competing to see who’s the best.”

Michigan State plays No. 13 Michigan on Oct. 31 at 12 p.m ET in Ann Arbor.