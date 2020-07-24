Michigan State Quarantines Football Team After Positive COVID-19 Tests

On Thursday, Michigan State announced that it would pause football workouts because a member of its staff tested positive for COVID-19. Less than 24 hours later, the program has decided to quarantine its entire team.

It turns out a second member of Michigan State’s staff has tested positive for the coronavirus. Additionally, one student-athlete received a positive result during the latest batch of tests.

“Based on early results from COVID-19 testing conducted over the last week on football staff and student-athletes, which included a second staff member and one student-athlete testing positive on Thursday, all members of the football team will quarantine or isolate, while awaiting completion of a 14-day quarantine,” Michigan State said in its statement.

The Spartans are hoping that a two-week quarantine for its entire football team will put a halt to this virus. Obviously this isn’t ideal, but the university is doing what it has to do in order to avoid a massive outbreak.

After a second staffer tests positive for COVID-19, Michigan State announces the entire football team will quarantine/isolate for 14 days pic.twitter.com/azhRPpT4TI — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) July 24, 2020

Several programs have shut down voluntary workouts because of positive COVID-19 tests, so Michigan State isn’t in this boat alone.

Fall camp is slated to begin on Aug. 7, which is exactly two weeks from today’s date. If this 14-day quarantine actually works, the Spartans will be able to start training for the season.

Michigan State is going to need all the time it can get to prepare for this fall. The football team is under different leadership, as Mel Tucker has taken over as the new head coach.

It’ll be interesting to see what the testing results look like in East Lansing once the quarantine period comes to an end.