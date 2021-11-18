Look: Michigan State Reveals Uniforms For Ohio State Game

The best matchup Week 12 has to offer will take place in Columbus. On Saturday afternoon, No. 4 Ohio State will host No. 7 Michigan State in a game that will have College Football Playoff implications.

Ohio State and Michigan State both own 9-1 records heading into this weekend, so the loser of this showdown will most likely have no chance at making the Playoff this season.

With kickoff roughly 48 hours away, the Spartans have unveiled their uniforms for this matchup. It turns out they’re going with all-white uniforms for this Saturday.

Michigan State announced its uniform combination for this weekend in an epic video that was shared on social media.

Check it out:

The responses to this video from Michigan State are mostly positive.

“I honestly think this is our best look of the last few years,” one fan replied.

“Best uniform combo out there,” another fan said. “Regular helmets too!”

On the flip side, there are some fans worried that Michigan State has bad luck when it goes with this uniform combination.

“We lose every time we wear these,” a Michigan State fan tweeted. “It’s over.”

Kickoff for this game is at 12 p.m. ET on ABC. As of now, Ohio State is the odds-on favorite to win this matchup.