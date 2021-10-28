Look: Michigan State’s Rivalry Game Uniforms Going Viral

Two of the best teams in the country will face off this weekend, as No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State will square off in East Lansing for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

With kickoff less than 48 hours away, the Spartans have announced which uniforms they’ll be wearing against the Wolverines.

It turns out Michigan State will go with an all-green look for Saturday’s game. The program unveiled its uniform combo on Twitter with a hype video.

The video already has over 3,000 likes because college football fans can’t get enough of this unique look. These uniforms include dark green pants, jerseys and helmets.

Another cool aspect of these uniforms is that it says “RELENTLESS” on the back of each helmet.

Here’s the video that Michigan State shared this afternoon:

Despite having home-field advantage for this year’s game, Michigan State is the underdog heading into the weekend. As of now, oddsmakers have Michigan listed as four-point favorites.

If the Spartans are going to knock off the Wolverines this Saturday, they’ll need a great performance from junior running back Kenneth Walker III.

Kickoff for this epic rivalry game is at 12 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will be on the call for FOX.