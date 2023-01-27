New Decision Reached On Charges Against 4 Michigan State Players After Tunnel Incident

EAST LANSING, MI - SEPTEMBER 20: A general view of Spartan Stadium during the game between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Michigan State Spartans on September 20, 2014 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State defeated Eastern Michigan 73-14 (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Michigan State players Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Brandon Wright, Angelo Grose and Justin White received misdemeanor aggravated assault charges due to their roles in the Oct. 29 tunnel incident against Michigan.

On Friday, it was announced that their charges will be dropped. That's because Brown, Wright, Grose and White entered a pre-plea diversionary program in Ann Arbor’s 15th District Court.

Brown’s lawyer, Wade Fink, commented on this development.

“The result here for our clients is a no-brainer because this case will be dismissed,” Fink said, via MLive.com. “In order to get a dismissal, they’re being asked to do things they would already do – charity and be in the community and be great citizens, which they already are. None of these kids are guilty of anything and if it was a situation where we couldn’t earn a dismissal for basically what we do anyway, then we would have fought it. This splits the difference here of getting out there and doing some good things in the world and also earning a dismissal without ever having to admit something they didn’t do.”

These four Michigan State players will work with the probation office. They won't be on probation though.

Khary Crump, Jacoby Windmon and Zion Young were the other three Michigan State players involved in this incident.

Crump was charged with felonious assault for swinging his helmet. He took a plea deal earlier this month.

Jacoby Windmon was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, and Young was charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault.