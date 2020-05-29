NFL Insider Says 1 CFB Program Treated Scouts Worse Than Any Other

On Thursday night, the Michigan State director of player personnel Scott Aligo announced a major decision.

He said the Spartans program is excited to welcome Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy and his staff back to East Lansing this fall. Why is that such a big announcement?

Well, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, no program has treated NFL scouts worse than the Spartans. While that’s quite the statement from Rapoport, he didn’t stop there.

He called out the Spartans for their interaction with scouts and suggested that led to fewer Michigan State players being drafted.

“This is great to see. No program treated NFL scouts worse than Michigan St. Hard to imagine that helped their players get drafted. This is much better,” Rapoport said on Twitter.

Rapoport generally stays away from negative comments about college or NFL teams. For him to call out the Michigan State program means the Spartans must have been difficult.

As for his comment suggesting the Spartans would have more draft picks, he may have a point – at least for the 2020 draft. Michigan State had just two players selected during the 2020 NFL draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected corner Josiah Scott in the fourth round, while the Minnesota Vikings drafted Kenny Willekes in the seventh round.

It’s fair to wonder what other college football programs have a bad track record with NFL scouts.