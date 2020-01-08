Nick Saban Releases Heartfelt Statement On Passing Of His Mentor George Perles

George Perles, the former head coach of Michigan State football, passed away this week. He was 85 years old.

Perles led the Spartans from 1983-94, leading the team to a pair of Big Ten titles, and a win in the 1987 Rose Bowl. He served as athletic director as well as football coach from 1990-92, but resigned from that post after a vote from the school’s board, with backing by president John DiBiaggio.

Before his time in East Lansing, Perles was the highly successful defensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Serving in various capacities between 1972-82, he won four Super Bowls. Before that, the Michigan State alum coached for the Spartans as defensive line coach from 1959-70.

As MSU head coach, he brought on a young Nick Saban as his defensive coordinator. Saban coached under Perles for five years, culminating in that Rose Bowl win. After two years with the Houston Oilers, he got his first head coaching gig at Toledo in 1990.

The Saban and Perles families remain close, and Saban calls Perles one of his mentors in coaching. Today, he put out a very nice statement about his passing.

From Bama Insider’s Tony Tsoukalas:

“George Perles meant a tremendous amount to not only me, but the entire Saban family. He was one of my mentors in this profession, and he gave me my first opportunity to be in a position of leadership as the defensive coordinator at Michigan State. George was always a great friend and someone who I turned to for advice on many occasions. I learned an incredible amount of both football and life from him over the years. “George did an outstanding job at Michigan State building that program. he was a great leader who impacted that transformation at Michigan State from the top down. Those five years at Michigan State, which culminated with a Rose Bowl victory at the end of the 1987 season, showed us the type of foundation necessary to build a program. We are so very close to his family, his wife Sally, and their children, Kathy, Terry, John and Pat, and they are in our thoughts and prayers. It is a sad day for the Sabans when it comes to losing one of our great mentors and the fantastic memories that we had with them.”

Our thoughts go out to George Perles’ family and the Michigan State community.

