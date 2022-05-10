Police Release Details Of Adreian Payne's Tragic Death

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 28: Adreian Payne #5 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts after hitting a three pointer late in the game against Virginia Cavaliers during the regional semifinal of the 2014 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

The basketball world received heartbreaking news on Monday regarding former Michigan State star Adreian Payne. He was shot and killed in Orlando, Florida.

The police have released an update on this tragic death. Payne was apparently shot after he had a dispute with a man outside of a residence.

TMZ obtained the court documents regarding this situation. Per the documents, a witness said Payne pulled up to a house in Florida to play mediator between Lawrence Dority and his girlfriend.

After getting in a confrontation with Payne, Dority apparently went into his home, grabbed a firearm, and went back outside to fire one round at Payne.

The police claim Dority said his actions were "justified."

Payne was transported to a local hospital. He passed away there from his injuries.

Police officers discovered in their investigation that Payne was "not threatening Dority in any way." They claim it was a "premeditated killing" from Dority.

Dority was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.

Our thoughts are with Payne's friends and family during this time.