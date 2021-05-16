Powers Warren, Son Of Big Ten Commissioner, Announces Transfer

Powers Warren, the son of Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, has made a decision on where he’ll play college football next season. With two years of eligibility remaining, it looks like the former Mississippi State tight end will move closer to his father’s home office.

After entering the transfer portal earlier this offseason, Warren announced his commitment to Michigan State on Sunday morning on Twitter. He’ll join Mel Tucker’s program in East Lansing after spending four years down at Mississippi State.

Warren never really broke through at the SEC school after redshirting his first year. He made just six appearances over the next two seasons, but never played a major role in the Bulldogs offense.

He did not see any game action during the 2020 campaign, according to Saturday Tradition.

Blessed to have made it to my new Home!🏡 @Coach_mtucker @MSU_Football — Powers Warren (@PowersWarren88) May 16, 2021

Although it’s unclear exactly what purpose he’ll serve for the Spartans, Warren becomes the third player to transfer from an SEC school to Michigan State recently, joining ex-Tennessee linebacker Quavaris Crouch and former Alabama defensive back Ronald Williams East Lansing. Tucker seems prepared to scoop up potential talent around the country and might be able to tap into something with his new tight end.

Michigan State went just 2-5 in Tucker’s first year at the helm in 2020. However, the program showed flashes of promise with wins over Michigan and Northwestern, teams that were both ranked during their meetings with the Spartans.

It may take a few years for Tucker to settle back in, but Michigan State fans are hoping he can bring the program back to national relevance. The Spartans will look to take another step in the right direction in just a few months when the 2021 season gets underway.