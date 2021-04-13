Third Michigan State Basketball Player Enters Transfer Portal

Another Michigan State basketball player has reportedly entered the transfer portal, marking the third Spartan to do so this off-season.

Junior forward Thomas Kithier is looking for a new opportunity. He entered the transfer portal on Tuesday with hopes to find more playing time at another program.

Kithier is the third Michigan State basketball player to make his way into the transfer portal. He’s joined by two former Spartans in guards Jack Hoiberg and Rocket Watts. Hoiberg has since decided to transfer to Texas-Arlington.

Kithier didn’t fill the stat sheet during his time in East Lansing, but he did provide valuable and experienced depth. The 6-foot-8 forward started 14 of Michigan State’s 26 games this past season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in the process.

This isn’t anything unexpected for Tom Izzo and the Spartans. The transfer portal has been hit with an unprecedented amount of transfers this off-season. Playing time is getting tight at Michigan State, as well.

The Spartans signed one of the top recruiting classes in the country this cycle. Five-star shooting guard Max Christie headlines the class. The 6-foot-6 guard should compete for playing time right away.

Christie will try and lead the way in helping the Spartans return to dominance. Michigan State squeaked its way into the 2021 NCAA Tournament before getting bounced by UCLA in the play-in game. The Bruins, of course, went on to make a run to the Final Four.