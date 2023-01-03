Tom Izzo Announces Decision On Michigan State Football Player

EAST LANSING, MI - JANUARY 26: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans speaks to the media at a press conference after the Michigan State Spartans and Wisconsin Badgers basketball game at Breslin Center on January 26, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman's stint with the school's basketball team is coming to an end.

On Tuesday, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo announced that it would be in Coleman's best interest to focus on football.

Izzo had a conversation with Coleman about his future at Michigan State.

"Keon Coleman and I spoke at length this week and we came to the join decision that it would be best for him to focus on his football career and not join the basketball team at this time," Izzo said on Tuesday. "Keon had a great football season and it’s in his best interests to take the next few months to get ready for spring football, while also taking care of his academic obligations."

Coleman had an impressive 2022 season on the gridiron, hauling in 58 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns.

If Coleman improves next season, he could become an intriguing prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Although it would've been cool to see Coleman play two sports at Michigan State for an extended period of time, it makes sense for him to commit to football.