Tom Izzo ‘Furious’ Over Possible NCAA Transfer Rule, Dick Vitale Says

The NCAA could soon approve a rule allowing transfer players to play right away instead of sitting out a year. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is reportedly “furious” about the rule proposal.

To be frank, the rule is long overdue. The NCAA’s power-hungry leaders have delayed progress for as long as possible, hurting the product – produced by the players – in the process.

Izzo spoke about the proposed rule change with legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale on Saturday.

According to Vitale, Izzo is furious with the proposed change for transfer players. Vitale says that the Michigan State legend is not alone in that opinion, and thinks coaches should come together to express their opinion on this. This is shocking stuff:

Just spoke with HoFer Tom Izzo and he is furious with the possibility that the @NCAA would pass a rule allowing players to transfer w/o sitting out 1 yr. Many coaches agree with Tom that it would be detrimental to the kids as well as the game . COACHES SHOULD UNITE! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 18, 2020

“Just spoke with HoFer Tom Izzo and he is furious with the possibility that the NCAA would pass a rule allowing players to transfer without sitting out one year,” Vitale wrote on Twitter. “Many coaches agree with Tom that it would be detrimental to the kids as well as the game. COACHES SHOULD UNITE!”

For a coach that’s almost always vouching for his players, Izzo’s latest comments certainly don’t reflect that. It also goes to show that the NCAA isn’t the only party to blame here. Izzo isn’t alone in his disapproval of the NCAA’s proposed rule change.

This may not bode well for Izzo and the Spartans in regards to the recruiting game moving forward.

