Tom Izzo Had A Warning For The Fan Base On Thursday

EAST LANSING, MI - JANUARY 26: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans speaks to the media at a press conference after the Michigan State Spartans and Wisconsin Badgers basketball game at Breslin Center on January 26, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans have a rugged start to the 2022-23 season.

After what should be an easy season opener against Northern Arizona, the Spartans will play Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, Alabama, Notre Dame and either UConn or Oregon, plus one more game, in the Phil Knight Invitational.

Michigan State is coming off a 23-13 season and trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and the Spartans are projected to get back to the Big Dance again this year. It's not like they don't have talent of their own.

However, Izzo had a warning for fans that the team might star slow, given its tough early slate.

"We could be damn good and start 1-7, so everybody be ready for it," Izzo said, via Kyle Austin of MLive.com.

Izzo also added that if that happens, fans will be complaining that he didn't hit the transfer portal harder but "I don't give a damn."

Michigan State's 26 losses the last two seasons are the most in a two-year span since early in Izzo's tenure, so it is understandable that fans are a little frustrated, given all the success they have experienced.

However, Izzo does have a point. His best teams typically improve and coalesce as the season moves along, so a slow start isn't a death sentence.

In fact, it might be what this group needs to be at its best come February and March.