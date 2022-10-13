Tom Izzo Mentioned For University President: Fans React

EAST LANSING, MI - JANUARY 26: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans speaks to the media at a press conference after the Michigan State Spartans and Wisconsin Badgers basketball game at Breslin Center on January 26, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Michigan State president Samuel Stanley Jr. announced his resignation Thursday, stating that he's "lost confidence" in the school's Board of Trustees.

Former board member Brian Mossallam proposed an unorthodox replacement.

"There is only one person who can unite our fractured University in the interim," Mossallam wrote. "I say this with all sincerity. We need unification and a steady hand. I’m speaking only for the sake of unity and as someone who knows how divided and toxic it is right now. Only one person: Tom Izzo."

Izzo is one of college basketball's most respected coaches. However, as many observers noted on Twitter, that doesn't qualify him to run a university.

Stanley's resignation comes amid the forced resignation of business dean Sanjay Gupta. The school board hired an outside firm to investigate his removal, leading the Faculty Senate and student government to issue no-confidence votes on the board.

Izzo has led the Spartans to 666 victories and 22 straight NCAA tournaments, but there's far more to leading a school beyond athletics.