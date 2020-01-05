Tom Izzo’s Message For Juwan Howard After Today’s Win

Michigan basketball has gotten off to a very nice start to its first season under Juwan Howard. No. 14 Michigan State made a statement in their first matchup of the season today, and Tom Izzo vocalized it afterwards.

The Spartans slammed the Wolverines at the Breslin Center, 87-69. MSU remains undefeated in Big Ten play, and moves to 12-3 on the season.

The Wolverines entered the week ranked above the Spartans, at No. 12.

After today’s solid home win, Tom Izzo sent a message to the Big Ten, and to his crosstown rival in particular: Michigan may be a nice surprise so far, but Michigan State is the team to beat in the state.

Izzo: "Juwan has done a nice job, he'll do a nice job. But we're not going anywhere." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 5, 2020

If Cassius Winston continues to dominate the Wolverines in their matchups, that will remain the case.

The senior point guard and player of the year candidate was stellar tonight. He scored a career high 32 points and dished out nine assists in the game.

Xavier Tillman chipped in 20 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Juwan Howard showed his frustrations today, drawing a technical foul for running on the court to have his objections heard after a no-call in the early second half.

Michigan started the year 8-0, including an impressive win over Gonzaga, and what looked like one against North Carolina. The Bulldogs are a very good team, while the Tar Heels have fallen off a lot.

They are 3-4 since that run, with losses to Louisville, Illinois, Oregon by one in overtime, and now Michigan State. Most of those aren’t ringing any alarm bells, but there is plenty of work to do in Ann Arbor.

