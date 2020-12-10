Tom Izzo Reacts To Coach K’s Controversial Comments

Mike Krzyzewski usually receives a ton of love from the college basketball world, but the legendary coach has dug quite a hole for himself with his latest comments.

Coach K recently questioned if playing college hoops during a pandemic is the right thing to do.

“I don’t think it feels right to anybody,” he said. “I mean, everyone is concerned. You know, we made an assessment or… I’m not sure who leads college basketball, you know. It’s done by committee… and anything that’s led by committee is not agile in handling a situation. And so we made an assessment, and there was a consensus. It wasn’t, like, well-planned that we’re going to start November 25. That was made without knowing if there’s going to be or the vaccine was, how many cases.”

The timing of Coach K’s comments is very interesting, as he waited until after Duke suffered its second non-conference loss.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo had an interesting response to Coach K’s controversial remarks during an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney.”

“I have great respect for Mike, but like, I didn’t let my kids go home for Thanksgiving (or Xmas). Sure that was hard. But LeBron stayed for 3 months in the bubble. Sometimes there’s sacrifices you have to make,” Izzo said.

Izzo wasn’t too harsh when addressing Krzyzewski, but the same cannot be said about Nate Oats.

On Thursday, the Alabama coach asked reporters “Do you think Coach K would be saying that if he hadn’t lost those two non-conference games at home?”

All eyes now turn to Coach K to see what he has to say about Izzo and Oats.