Tom Izzo Reacts To Playing At Duke Without Any Fans

Tom Izzo has coached against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium before, but tonight’s game will be a little bit different.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no fans allowed for games at Cameron. As a result, tonight’s Champions Classic matchup between the Blue Devils and Spartans will be played in an empty, albeit famous, gym.

Even with the Cameron Crazies not being a factor, Izzo made it clear this week that he is drilling it into his players that they still must be ready for the game.

“It will be different playing at Cameron without fans, but it’s still Cameron, it’s still Duke,” the Hall of Fame head coach said, via 247Sports. “That’s what we’ve gotta make sure we tell our players.”

Tonight’s meeting between the sixth-ranked Blue Devils and No. 8 Michigan State is the 50th all-time showdown at Cameron between teams ranked in the top 10 in the AP poll.

This year’s Champions Classic–an annual event featuring Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State–was supposed to be held at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Then, because of COVID-19, there was talk of the event being shifted to Orlando.

Finally, it was decided to hold a split-site doubleheader. Duke and MSU will meet at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight in Durham, with Kansas and Kentucky tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET in Indianapolis.

Both games will be televised on ESPN.