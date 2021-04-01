North Carolina legend Roy Williams called it a career on Thursday. Many, including Michigan State‘s Tom Izzo, have spent the better portion of this afternoon sending heartfelt retirement messages to the Tar Heels coach.

In his statement to Williams, Izzo called him one of the “best” coaches and people in college basketball. He clearly has great respect for his longtime coaching rival and friend.

“Roy Williams is one of the best coaches and best people in college basketball,” Izzo said in his statement. “I’ve had the privilege to coach against him many, many times and I’ve always had great respect and admiration for not only what a great coach he is, but for how he has run his program and the class he has brought to college athletics. It will be different to look at the North Carolina sideline and not see Roy there, but I wish him my very best after an incredible career as one of the great coaches in college basketball history.”

Izzo’s right: North Carolina basketball won’t be the same with Williams not on the court. College hoops is going to miss him.

Coach Izzo on legendary @UNC_Basketball coach Roy Williams 🏀 pic.twitter.com/XolP4FuX31 — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) April 1, 2021

Following Roy Williams’ sudden retirement, one has to wonder when Tom Izzo will call it a career. He’s 66 years old, but hasn’t shown many signs of slowing down just yet.

The Michigan State head coach is just as spirited as he’s always been throughout his coaching career. It doesn’t appear he’s leaving the Spartans anytime soon.