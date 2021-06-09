Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is set for a grand farewell tour this coming season, after announcing his impending retirement from college basketball after 2021-22. Michigan State‘s Tom Izzo says he’ll take a different approach.

At 66, Izzo is almost a decade younger than Coach K, but he is one of the remaining coaches in the old guard that is quickly going away. Krzyzewski’s announcement comes weeks after North Carolina’s Roy Williams announced his immediate retirement, following the 2020-21 season.

It sounds like Izzo will fall on the Williams side of things when he hangs up his clipboard. “When I do it, I’m just leaving,” he told Stoney & Janesen with Heather on 97.1 The Ticket.

The 27-year Michigan State basketball head coach discussed when he might make that call, as well. Ultimately, it comes down to whenever he stops loving what he does.

MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo joins us right now on @971theticketxyt.https://t.co/ZlwN76SFDl — Stoney & Jansen with Heather (@StoneyJansen) June 9, 2021

“It’s interesting, guys, because you get asked those questions and I say ‘Hell, (Krzyzewski has) got eight, nine years on me so I’ve got plenty of time,’’ Izzo said, via 247Sports.

“The day that I don’t feel like taking red eyes from Vegas to Orlando, or the day I don’t enjoy what I do – I mean I love my job. I’m a little leery of where our profession is going right now, but I do love my job. I really got a good group – academically, athletically and basketball-wise. So we’re gonna see. I’m excited to still try to get that elusive second championship. That’s what the goal is.”

Tom Izzo, who has been Michigan State’s head coach since 1995, is 643-254 all-time. The 2000 national champion is coming off of a fairly disappointing season, in which the Spartans went just 15-13 (9-11), playing in the NCAA Tournament’s First Four round. The team last made the Final Four in 2019.

[97.1 The Ticket]