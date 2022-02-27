Tom Izzo Tied Bob Knight For A Major Big Ten Record On Saturday

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo has tied Bob Knight for a pretty significant conference record.

Izzo won his 662nd game as head coach of the Spartans, which now ties Knight for the most wins at any Big Ten school.

It all came full circle for Izzo after he got his first Big Ten win on Jan. 4 of 1996. That game was against Knight’s Hoosiers before Knight got fired after the 2000 season.

The Spartans took down the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, 68-65 as they continue to strengthen their tournament resume.

Purdue came into this contest as the fourth-ranked team in the country, while Michigan State was unranked. The latter may change next week as the Spartans are now 19-9 overall and tied for fifth in the Big Ten standings.

Gabe Brown led the way for the Spartans with 13 points, while Julius Marble, Max Christie, and AJ Hoggard also finished in double figures.

Izzo will have a chance at breaking Knight’s record this Tuesday against Michigan. Tip-off will be at 8:30 p.m. ET.