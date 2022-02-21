Tom Izzo Was Asked About The Juwan Howard Situation

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo didn’t like anything about the Juwan Howard situation on Sunday afternoon.

Howard was involved in a scuffle with a Wisconsin assistant coach towards the end of the game and slapped the coach’s head as he was talking to him.

He’s yet to be suspended, but that should be coming down at any time since Michigan’s next game is on Wednesday.

Izzo found out about it while he was in his office and didn’t leave his chair for another half hour after he watched it.

“I don’t want to get into it, but I have to answer something on it,” Izzo said. “You can’t believe what’s going on. “It was bad for college basketball. It was a scary situation. I just hope everybody learns from it and gets better.”

(2/?) Izzo: "It was bad for college basketball….It was a scary situation….I just hope everybody learns from it and gets better." Concerned about potential injuries, but doesn't want to comment further on what happened. Might call both coaches "or I might just coach my team." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 21, 2022

Izzo later added that the handshake line needs to stay in place and that a coach always has to be gracious, even if a team badly loses.

(3/?) Izzo dislikes idea of eliminating handshake line. Says you have to "man up" and congratulate someone "who kicked your … butt." Adds he congratulated Trayce Jackson-Davis, Trent Frazier during that. "Those are the moments when I just think you learn the most about people." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 21, 2022

(4/?) Izzo: "Maybe we should teach people how to shake hands." Says this issue more than the fight is a sore spot with him. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 21, 2022

Michigan fell to 14-11 overall after its 77-63 loss to Wisconsin. The Big Ten is currently reviewing the incident to determine disciplinary action.