Tom Izzo Was Asked About The Juwan Howard Situation

A closeup of Tom Izzo during a Michigan State game.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 05: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans looks on during practice prior to the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 5, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo didn’t like anything about the Juwan Howard situation on Sunday afternoon.

Howard was involved in a scuffle with a Wisconsin assistant coach towards the end of the game and slapped the coach’s head as he was talking to him.

He’s yet to be suspended, but that should be coming down at any time since Michigan’s next game is on Wednesday.

Izzo found out about it while he was in his office and didn’t leave his chair for another half hour after he watched it.

“I don’t want to get into it, but I have to answer something on it,” Izzo said. “You can’t believe what’s going on. “It was bad for college basketball. It was a scary situation. I just hope everybody learns from it and gets better.”

Izzo later added that the handshake line needs to stay in place and that a coach always has to be gracious, even if a team badly loses.

Michigan fell to 14-11 overall after its 77-63 loss to Wisconsin. The Big Ten is currently reviewing the incident to determine disciplinary action.

