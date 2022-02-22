Tom Izzo’s Comment On Handshake Line Is Going Viral

Ever since Michigan head coach Juwan Howard struck Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft in the face, the postgame handshake line in college basketball has been a major debate topic this week.

On Monday, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was asked to share his thoughts on college basketball potentially removing the handshake line altogether.

Izzo made it abundantly clear that he believes removing the handshake line would be a “farce.”

“That, to me, would be the biggest farce, joke, ridiculous nature of anything I’ve ever heard of,” Izzo told reporters. “We’ve already taught these poor 18-year-olds that when you’re told to go to class and you don’t like it, you can leave. We’ve already told these kids that if you’re not happy, you can do something else. We’ve already told these kids that it’s hard to hold them accountable.

“And now, we’re going to tell them to not man up and walk down a line to someone who’s kicked your butt and have enough class to shake their hand is utterly ridiculous. So if the president said it, I think he’s full of it. If the best coach in America said it, I think … that gets me way more than this incident. Not shaking hands is typical of our country right now. Instead of solving the problem, let’s make an excuse and let’s see if we can just, instead of confronting and demanding that it changes, let’s eliminate it so that we don’t have those problems.”

Incredible response by Tom Izzo when asked about the idea that the postgame handshake line should be done away with. pic.twitter.com/SNblHWZbuo — Matt Lisle (@CoachLisle) February 22, 2022

Izzo sees the handshake line as a teaching moment for student-athletes.

As for the incident involving Howard, he has been suspended for the remainder of the regular season. He has also been fined $40,000.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, meanwhile, was fined $10,000 for violating the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy.