Video Of Tom Izzo’s Blunt Halftime Interview Is Going Viral

A closeup of Tom Izzo during a Michigan State game.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 05: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans looks on during practice prior to the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 5, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Death, taxes and Tom Izzo yelling at Big Ten officials. During the first half of today’s game between Maryland and Michigan State, Izzo made it very obvious that he’s not fond of referees.

A video of Izzo just staring at one of the officials this afternoon immediately went viral on social media. But that wasn’t the only hilarious moment from the first half.

Izzo was so frustrated with the officiating crew that his halftime interview was difficult to understand.

“Free throws are about 16 to three, and I don’t like the way that was ridiculous,” Izzo said. “What frustrates me is the way we’re playing. We started taking a couple of bad shots and we did a bad job. But this drive to get fouled stuff isn’t…”

Michigan State made zero field goals in the last five minutes of the first half, so it’s easy to understand why Izzo was aggravated heading into the locker room.

The Spartans were playing really well prior to the Big Ten Tournament, knocking off the Buckeyes, Fighting Illini, and Wolverines.

Any momentum that Michigan State built over the past few weeks came crashing down this Thursday though.

Michigan State is currently trailing by double digits against Maryland. A loss this afternoon could potentially bump Izzo’s squad out of the picture for the NCAA Tournament.


