Video: Ugly Fan Fight Breaks Out At The Peach Bowl

For the most part, the 2021 college football bowl season hasn’t seen the number of fights from years past.

Unfortunately, that run came to an end this week. Following the Peach Bowl between Pitt and Michigan State, there was a violent showdown in the stadium.

A group of four people can be seen in an argument, but it was really two men trying to fight each other. Several punches were thrown and a woman was knocked down during the fracas.

Here’s video of the incident.

Peach Bowl fisticuffs pic.twitter.com/WCHByO2Gkh — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) December 31, 2021

Thankfully it doesn’t seem like anyone suffered severe injuries during the melee.

Fights between fans tend to happen when the drinks have been flowing. Hopefully these people are found and pay what they did following the contest.

As for the actual game, it looked like Pitt was in for a win – despite being down to their third-string quarterback. Pitt had a 21-10 lead over Michigan State, but the Spartans rallied to win 31-21.