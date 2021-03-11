Watch: Tom Izzo’s Reaction To Foul Call Is Going Viral

With his ninth-seeded Spartans by no means a lock for the NCAA Tournament, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is treating today’s Big Ten Tournament game against Maryland like it’s the Final Four. And it shows from his reaction to one single call.

During the first half of the game, a foul was called on Michigan State that Izzo was not happy with. Rather than yell at anyone though, he folded his arms over his chest and pursed his lips.

The look that Izzo gives off as he looks at the Big Ten official makes him look like one of the grumpiest men on earth. Even the Big Ten Network Twitter account couldn’t help but laugh at the reaction.

“Classic Izzo,” the network tweeted. The post has several hundred likes and shares in the first few minutes of being published.

Some people have pointed out that he looks like Walter, the ventriloquist dummy used by comedian Jeff Dunham. It’s hard to argue with the comparisons at some level:

But it’s hard to blame Izzo for being so frustrated and trying to bottle his emotions up. His Spartans are 15-11 and hardly a lock to make the NCAA Tournament. Those odds could go down even further with a loss to the Terrapins and some upsets in the mid-majors.

Michigan State trails Maryland, 34-30, at the end of the first half. The game is being played on the Big Ten Network.