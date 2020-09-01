2 Major College Athletic Programs Announced Significant Layoffs

Over the past few weeks, college athletic departments all around the country have had to make tough choices in the wake of COVID-19.

The 2020 college football season will look completely different thanks to the virus. While several conferences are still planning to play, the revenue from the 2019 season to the 2020 season will take a massive dip.

As a result, colleges have been cutting salaries to the highest-paid coaches and some programs have even cut entire sports programs. On Tuesday, a new report revealed two of the biggest programs in the country have had to make similar decision.

College football insider Nicole Auerbach of the Athletic reported Texas and Michigan made significant cuts to their athletic departments.

“Lots of tough news today out of athletic departments — Texas announces that 35 staff members will be laid off and 35 vacant positions will be permanently eliminated, plus salary reductions for others,” Auerbach reported. “Michigan will eliminate 21 positions and impose salary reductions, too.”

The Longhorns will be on the field this fall when the 2020 college football season kicks off. Regardless, the school still decided to make massive cuts.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines won’t be on the field this fall – at least not as of the latest Big Ten reports. As a result, the school imposed significant cuts for the upcoming school year.

Texas opens the 2020 season against UTEP on September 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET.