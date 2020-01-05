2 Programs In “Recruiting War” Over Jim Harbaugh Assistant Coach

After suffering yet another crushing bowl loss, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will have a lot of tough decisions to make in the 2020 offseason. But those decisions are only going to get tougher if his coaches start leaving for greener pastures.

According to Mark Blaudschun of the Boston Globe, Boston College and Rutgers are fiercely recruiting linebackers coach Anthony Campanile. Per the report, he is seen as a defensive coordinator candidate for both schools.

Campanile actually has prior coaching ties to both schools. He is a Rutgers alum, and served as a defensive assistant and later an offensive coach for the Scarlet Knights from 2012 to 2015. Campanile then worked as a defensive backs coach at Boston College from 2016 to 2018.

Major recruiting war going on between BC and Rutgers over potential new DC Anthony Campanile. Stay tuned — Mark Blaudschun (@blauds) January 5, 2020

One would imagine Harbaugh’s preference would be for him to stay at Michigan. Failing that, seeing him go to Boston College in the ACC would likely be the lesser of two evils.

Harbaugh probably won’t want to coach against any of his former staffers, even if it is for a team that he’s never lost to.

Will Harbaugh and the Wolverines be able to convince Campanile to stay? Or will he be coaching across from his linebackers coach in the very-near future?