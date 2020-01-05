The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

2 Programs In “Recruiting War” Over Jim Harbaugh Assistant Coach

Jim Harbaugh head coach of the Michigan Wolverines shouts during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

After suffering yet another crushing bowl loss, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will have a lot of tough decisions to make in the 2020 offseason. But those decisions are only going to get tougher if his coaches start leaving for greener pastures.

According to Mark Blaudschun of the Boston Globe, Boston College and Rutgers are fiercely recruiting linebackers coach Anthony Campanile. Per the report, he is seen as a defensive coordinator candidate for both schools.

Campanile actually has prior coaching ties to both schools. He is a Rutgers alum, and served as a defensive assistant and later an offensive coach for the Scarlet Knights from 2012 to 2015. Campanile then worked as a defensive backs coach at Boston College from 2016 to 2018.

One would imagine Harbaugh’s preference would be for him to stay at Michigan. Failing that, seeing him go to Boston College in the ACC would likely be the lesser of two evils.

Harbaugh probably won’t want to coach against any of his former staffers, even if it is for a team that he’s never lost to.

Will Harbaugh and the Wolverines be able to convince Campanile to stay? Or will he be coaching across from his linebackers coach in the very-near future?


Reader Interactions

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.